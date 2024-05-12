Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded to Outperform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.83 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.