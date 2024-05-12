Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OSB Group Price Performance

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 464 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 402.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.22. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 539 ($6.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.85 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,923.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About OSB Group

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($87,679.46). In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75), for a total value of £103,284.72 ($129,754.67). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($87,679.46). Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

