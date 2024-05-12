Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Increases By 44.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the April 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ames National
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National
Ames National Stock Performance
Shares of Ames National stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. Ames National has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.50.
Ames National Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 89.26%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ames National
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.