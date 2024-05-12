Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Increases By 44.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the April 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

Ames National Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. Ames National has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.50.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

