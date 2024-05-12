Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Decreases By 32.0%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVTX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 283,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $10.85 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $1,130.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Articles

