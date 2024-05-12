Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Decreases By 32.0%

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 283,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $10.85 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $1,130.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.