Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Increases By 47.1%

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. Azrieli Group has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

