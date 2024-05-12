Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Increases By 47.1%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. Azrieli Group has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $56.50.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
