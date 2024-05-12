Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Decreases By 97.9%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BAB Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BABB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
BAB Company Profile
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
