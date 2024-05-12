Short Interest in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Expands By 62.5%

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BANFP opened at $25.35 on Friday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.
