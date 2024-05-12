Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Grows By 51.5%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bone Biologics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BBLG opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.24. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.
About Bone Biologics
