Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Grows By 900.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

DDHRF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

About Dream Impact Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.