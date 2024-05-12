Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Grows By 900.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance
DDHRF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.06.
About Dream Impact Trust
