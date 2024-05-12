Short Interest in Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Increases By 473.3%

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 473.3% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. 60,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,097. Holcim has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

