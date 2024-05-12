Short Interest in YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Grows By 216.7%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

YouGov Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YUGVF opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. YouGov has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

