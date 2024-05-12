Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 79.5%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Zijin Mining Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.4486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Zijin Mining Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

