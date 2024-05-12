Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Drops By 95.2%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.02 on Friday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

