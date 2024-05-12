Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Drops By 95.2%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.
ZTE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.02 on Friday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.
ZTE Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZTE
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.