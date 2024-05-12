Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,213,703.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,129 shares of company stock worth $173,375 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

