SLERF One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.93 Million (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One SLERF token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SLERF has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. SLERF has a total market cap of $143.76 million and $33.93 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SLERF alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.29960013 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $34,559,720.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.