Smithfield Trust Co Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $233.52 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

