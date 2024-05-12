Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

SLNO opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of -1.51. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,373 shares of company stock worth $36,940,260 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,828,000 after buying an additional 5,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after purchasing an additional 564,242 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,919,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

