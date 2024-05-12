Solid Power’s (SLDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLDP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday.

SLDP opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Power will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Solid Power by 46.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Solid Power by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

