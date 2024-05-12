Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

