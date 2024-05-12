Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 799 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

