Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,127 VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF comprises about 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMOT. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of BATS SMOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 33,523 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $337.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

