Soundwatch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Soundwatch Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.94. 946,580 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.