Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $478.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

In other news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

SMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

