SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 868.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

