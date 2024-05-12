Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 75,050 shares trading hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Insider Activity at Spanish Mountain Gold

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 544,500 shares of company stock worth $94,025 in the last 90 days. 33.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

