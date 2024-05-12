SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 54,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.39. The company had a trading volume of 337,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,128. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.