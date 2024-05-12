Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.
Shares of SPHR opened at $39.26 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 110,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,113.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 630,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,541.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 110,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $5,164,113.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,541.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 over the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
