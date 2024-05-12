SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 214,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 over the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

