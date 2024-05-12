STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 0.80. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

