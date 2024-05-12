Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of SLI opened at $1.78 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Standard Lithium by 121.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,261,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 14.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,660,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 339,189 shares during the period. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

