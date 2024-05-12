Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF opened at $18.28 on Friday. Stanley Electric has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Electric
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.