Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

STLD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,132. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

