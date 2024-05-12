Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)), reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group updated its FY24 guidance to EUR0.51-0.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €21.82 ($23.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €20.01 ($21.52) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.29 ($36.87).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 746,136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

