Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SF traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $83.52. 598,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,158. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.