Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $66.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. International Seaways has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $62.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,074,618. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in International Seaways by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in International Seaways by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 160.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.