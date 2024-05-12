Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $138.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.62.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.