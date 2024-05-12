Stifel Nicolaus Raises C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $14.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.11.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.22. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

