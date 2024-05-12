Stifel Nicolaus Trims Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price to $11.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Everi stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $649.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,000 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 12.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

