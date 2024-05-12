STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STM opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

