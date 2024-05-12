StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,068.90. The company has a market cap of $769.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
