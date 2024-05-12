StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10,068.90. The company has a market cap of $769.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.