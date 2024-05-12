StockNews.com Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 263,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

