StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of CIZN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

