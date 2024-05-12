StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of MDRX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veradigm by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Veradigm by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veradigm by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

