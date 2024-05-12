StockNews.com Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,432.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

