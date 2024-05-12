StockNews.com Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.44.

NYSE:LEA opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a 1 year low of $120.48 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Lear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

