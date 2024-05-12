StockNews.com Lowers Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Stock Up 1.7 %

MATX stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,864 shares of company stock valued at $539,979 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Matson by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 195,939 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Matson by 3,509.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,074,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $10,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

