StockNews.com Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

