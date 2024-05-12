StockNews.com Upgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Caesarstone Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Caesarstone
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caesarstone
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.