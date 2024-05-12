StockNews.com Upgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Caesarstone Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Caesarstone Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

