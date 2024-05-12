StockNews.com Upgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

In other Children’s Place news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,566,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Mithaq Capital SPC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,932.4% in the first quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after buying an additional 6,656,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 181.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 80.3% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

