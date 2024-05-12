Strategic Equity Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,654. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $300.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.56 and a 200 day moving average of $277.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.